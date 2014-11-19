LONDON Nov 19 British product-testing company
Intertek said it expected full-year organic revenue
growth and operating margins to be in line with the previous
year.
The firm, which checks standards on everything from oil
services to children's toys, reported an 0.7 percent drop in
organic revenue growth for the first 10 months of the year after
it shed a number of low-value industry contracts.
Intertek, which surprised markets in September with the
appointment of a new chief executive from May next year, also
said its commodities division and oil-related services continued
to be impacted by worsening market conditions.
Outgoing Chief Executive Wolfhart Hauser maintained his
positive outlook for revenue growth next year, driven by
product-related businesses.
"While good growth continues in most of our product-related
businesses, the underlying weak market conditions for our
commodities and oil and gas capex-related businesses have not
improved in the second half," he said in a statement.
The firm, which operates in more than 100 countries, was
adversely affected by the strong pound, with group revenue at
actual exchange rates down 5.1 percent on the 2013 ten-month
period.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)