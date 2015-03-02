LONDON, March 2 British product-testing firm Intertek Group posted a 2.3 percent rise in full-year revenue, at constant currency, helped by demand for testing in the textile, electrical and building products sectors.

The company, which tests products from barrels of oil to children's toys to check that they comply with regulations, said revenue for the year ended Dec 31 rose to 2.1 billion pounds ($3.2 billion). It also raised its full year dividend by 6.7 percent to 49.1 pence per share. ($1 = 0.6495 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)