LONDON May 15 British product-testing firm Intertek Group said it expected to deliver underlying revenue growth in mid-single digit figures over the medium term, as it maintained its guidance for this year.

The company, which tests products from barrels of oil to children's toys to check that they comply with regulations, reported a 3.3 percent rise in total revenue for the period ended April 30. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Sarah Young)