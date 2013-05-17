LONDON May 17 British testing firm Intertek said on Friday that a sharper-than-expected decline in demand for its minerals business would drag on its profit margin for the year.

It said that revenue from testing mineral samples, particularly in Australia, Brazil and the Philippines, was lower than previously expected in the four months to end April.

Chief Executive Wolfhart Hauser said that the resulting margin drag would reduce in the second half, leaving the group margin for the full year broadly stable on 2012, when it was 16.3 percent.

In an update on trading, the FTSE 100 group, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil and renewable technologies, said that adjusted operating profit had grown slightly in the period between January 1 and April 30.

Revenue grew 9.9 percent, compared to the same period last year, of which 7 percent was organic growth.