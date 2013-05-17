LONDON May 17 British testing firm Intertek
said on Friday that a sharper-than-expected decline in
demand for its minerals business would drag on its profit margin
for the year.
It said that revenue from testing mineral samples,
particularly in Australia, Brazil and the Philippines, was lower
than previously expected in the four months to end April.
Chief Executive Wolfhart Hauser said that the resulting
margin drag would reduce in the second half, leaving the group
margin for the full year broadly stable on 2012, when it was
16.3 percent.
In an update on trading, the FTSE 100 group, which tests
products from toys and clothes to oil and renewable
technologies, said that adjusted operating profit had grown
slightly in the period between January 1 and April 30.
Revenue grew 9.9 percent, compared to the same period last
year, of which 7 percent was organic growth.