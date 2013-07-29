BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s
July 29 Intertek Group PLC : * Auto alert - Intertek Group plc H1 revenue rose 9.5 percent to 1.08
billion STG * Auto alert - Intertek Group plc interim dividend up 15.4 percent to
15 pence per share * H1 revenue £1,084.7 million (2012: £991.0 million) * H1 profit before tax £145.3MLN (2012: £140.0 million) * The second half margin is anticipated to be in-line with the corresponding
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.