July 26 British testing company Intertek Group Plc reported a 27 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions and strong growth at its commodities and consumer goods divisions.

Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil and renewable technology, said it continued to expect high-single digit revenue growth for the rest of the year.

The company raised its interim dividend 21.5 percent to 13 pence per share.

Pretax profit rose to 140 million pounds ($216.63 million) for January-June from 110.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased about 30 percent to 991 million pounds.

The company's shares, which have risen 30 percent since the start of the year, closed at 2691 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6463 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)