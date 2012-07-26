* Sees high-single-digit revenue growth for 2012
* H1 pretax profit 140 mln stg
* H1 revenue up 30 pct at 991 mln stg
* Interim dividend up 21.5 pct at 13 pence per share
(Adds CEO quote, details; updates share movement)
July 26 British testing company Intertek Group
Plc reported a 27 percent rise in profit for the first
half of the year, helped by acquisitions and strong demand for
its services from energy and consumer goods companies.
Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil
and minerals, said it continued to expect high-single-digit
organic revenue growth for the rest of the year.
Pretax profit rose to 140 million pounds ($216.63 million)
for January-June from 110.6 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue increased about 30 percent to 991 million pounds.
The company, which provides testing, certification,
inspection, auditing, advisory and outsourcing services to
various industries, said it was seeing good demand from energy
and commodities end-markets.
"In the oil business...we see relatively flat growth in
North America but we see good growth rates there in the Middle
East and in Asia," Chief Executive Wolfhart Hauser told Reuters.
Intertek's commodities arm, which provides testing and
inspection to petroleum and minerals industries, accounts for
about 30 percent of total revenue.
Demand in consumer retail and commercial manufactured
product industries was strong compared with the same period a
year earlier, the company said.
"We've seen very good growth in textiles and not only in
China ... we see very high growth rate in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka,
Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines and we expect that growth to
continue," Hauser said.
He said the toy-testing business would continue to benefit
from the new EU regulations in the second half.
Intertek, which employs over 33,000 people in more than 100
countries, tests toys for Europe's largest retailer Carrefour
and products for Kraft Foods Inc.
Intertek, which has made three acquisitions since the start
of the year, said it continued to look at smaller acquisitions.
Intertek's shares, which have risen 30 percent since the
start of the year, were up about 4 percent at 2799 pence at 0831
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6463 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)