* FY pretax profit up 23 pct to 260.1 mln stg
* Revenue up 27 pct to 1.75 bln stg
* Dividend up 20 pct to 33.7p per share
* Confident of strong results in 2012
* Shares up 2.7 pct, top FTSE 100 riser
(Adds details, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 5 British testing firm
Intertek said a robust commodities market and improving
consumer goods division left it confident of strong growth in
2012 after full-year profit surged 23 percent and beyond
expectations.
Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil
and renewable technology, said on Monday 2011 adjusted pretax
profit was 260.1 million pounds ($412.4 million), comfortably
above a company provided consensus of 249 million pounds.
Revenue, significantly boosted by last April's 450 million
pound acquisition of Moody International, grew 27 percent to
almost 1.75 billion pounds.
Shares in the group, which raised its dividend by 20 percent
to 33.7 pence, were up 3.1 percent to 2385 pence at 1025 GMT,
over 25 percent higher than a year ago and taking it to the top
of the day's FTSE 100 risers.
"The 2011 results from Intertek were significantly above our
expectations and those of the market. This is one of the highest
reported levels of growth in the sector so far this year and was
due to the strength of global commodities markets," Seymour
Pierce analyst Kevin Lapwood wrote in a research note.
The group, which reported growth across all of its divisions
for 2011, saw revenues rise 12 percent in its commodities arm,
which provides testing and inspection to petroleum and minerals
industries, as demand for cargo inspections and analytical
testing grew in Asia and the Pacific regions.
In its consumer division, which generates nearly half of
group profit, Intertek recovered from a slow start to the year
to grow revenues by 4 percent as demand for testing of textiles
and toys rose despite concerns around global economic growth.
Intertek, which employs over 30,000 people in more than 100
countries, tests toys for Europe's largest retailer Carrefour
, products for Kraft Foods Inc and provides
customs training for the Government of Mozambique, among others.
Its other divisions are industry and assurance, which
provides inspection and certification to industries like
infrastructure and power, a chemicals and pharmaceuticals arm
which supports drug development, and a light and appliance
testing commercial and electrical unit.
Chief Executive Wolfhart Hauser said that continued
development of new technologies, and testing and inspection
demands in fast growing energy markets like oil and gas and
renewables, left him confident of a strong results in 2012.
"We will see 1.3 billion new consumers in the middle class
coming out of the growth economies and they want to have a lot
of different products," he told Reuters, quoting figures from a
recent study by Bain and Company.
"If you look to toys or the fashion industry, it doesn't
cost you a lot to make a new shirt with a new pattern, and that
will go on. If you sell the same toys every Christmas you will
not find children wanting them, so these changes will go on."
The group said that Moody International - its largest ever
acquisition bought to help strengthen its safety and inspection
presence - had performed ahead of its expectations and would
benefit from increased demand in its core energy market in 2012.
(Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jodie Ginsberg)