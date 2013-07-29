LONDON, July 29 British testing firm Intertek Group posted a fall in profit margin in three of its five divisions on Monday after continued weakness in the commodities market and Europe.

The FTSE 100 group's profit margin fell to 14.6 percent for the first half of 2013, 80 basis points lower than in the same period last year.

Operating profit in its commodities division, which is around a quarter of the group by revenue, fell 10.5 percent, with demand for testing in minerals exploration markets shrinking in every region.

Intertek, which tests products from barrels of oil to children's toys to check that they comply with regulations, warned in May that the weak global commodities market would drag on its profit margin in 2013.

The firm said it was continuing to restructure its businesses, exiting those that underperform and cutting costs.

It added that the margin in the second half of 2013 would be in line with the same period last year.

Pretax profit at Intertek rose 3.8 percent in the first six months of 2013 to 145.3 million pounds.

This was slightly short of analyst forecasts of a pretax profit of 147 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Revenue rose by 9.5 percent to 1.1 billion pounds, helped in part by acquisitions.