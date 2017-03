March 3 Intertek Group PLC : * Revenue growth of 6.3 percent to 2,184 million STG * Says H1 dividend revenue growth of 6.3 % to £ 2,184 million stg a share * Seven acquisitions for 122 million STG * Expect 2014 to be a year of progressively improving growth and profitability * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here