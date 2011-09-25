LONDON, Sept 26 Intertek ( ITRK.L ), the FTSE 100 product-testing specialist, is lining up David Reid, the outgoing chairman of Tesco ( TSCO.L ), as its new chairman, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said Reid, who is due to be succeeded at the supermarket chain by Sir Richard Broadbent in November, is expected to join Intertek's board later this year.

Should the move take place, it is expected that Reid would replace Vanni Treves as Intertek chair by the new year.

Intertek could confirm the appointment as early as this week, according to the article, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The FT said the move would be the biggest in a series of recent changes on the board of Intertek, which has been seeking a new chairman for almost a year.

Intertek was unavailable for immediate comment. (Writing by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Dale Hudson)