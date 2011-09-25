LONDON, Sept 26 Intertek (ITRK.L), the FTSE 100
product-testing specialist, is lining up David Reid, the
outgoing chairman of Tesco (TSCO.L), as its new chairman, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
The newspaper said Reid, who is due to be succeeded at the
supermarket chain by Sir Richard Broadbent in November, is
expected to join Intertek's board later this year.
Should the move take place, it is expected that Reid would
replace Vanni Treves as Intertek chair by the new year.
Intertek could confirm the appointment as early as this
week, according to the article, which cited people familiar
with the matter.
The FT said the move would be the biggest in a series of
recent changes on the board of Intertek, which has been seeking
a new chairman for almost a year.
Intertek was unavailable for immediate comment.
