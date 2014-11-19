Nov 19 Intertek Group Plc

* Group revenue increased 2.5% at constant exchange rates

* Organic revenue growth declined -0.7%

* Organic revenue growth rate for 2014 expected to be similar to that in period

* 2014 operating margin expected to be broadly stable on full year 2013

* Looking to 2015, we expect group revenue growth to strengthen, led by our product-related businesses, but remain cautious about our oil and gas capex end-markets