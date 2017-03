Oct 28 Interval Leisure Group said it will buy U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc's vacation ownership business, which it valued at about $1.5 billion.

Interval Leisure Group said it will buy the vacation ownership business, Vistana Signature Experiences, after Starwood spins off the business. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)