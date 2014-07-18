LONDON, July 18 British outsourcing group Capita is looking at opportunities in Germany as a first step to expand beyond its home market.

Chief Executive Andy Parker said the company was considering expanding a customer management business in Germany after speaking with existing customers which have German parents such as energy group RWE.

Parker said that he acquired the customer management business in Munich last month to serve as a base for its initial operations in the country.

"Germany is over twice the size of the UK. I think outsourcing there is probably 10 years behind where it was in the UK and therefore it's an interesting development for us," Parker told Reuters in a interview at his London office.

"We need to show that we are serious ... and we are prepared to have some serious conversations," he said.

Parker said he would wait to see how the German business performed before expanding into other regions such as northern Europe.

Capita, one of the major outsourcing companies in Britain, runs services ranging from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems. It has benefited as central and local government and private sector companies, facing tighter budgets, have outsourced work to cut costs.

It has avoided the scandals over the private provision of public services that have damaged rivals such as G4S and Serco.

Capita this month won a six-year contract from the British government to manage new electronic monitoring services. It took over the responsibility for electronic monitoring services last year, after an audit showed that G4S and Serco were found to have overcharged the government for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or had never been tagged.

The company has traditionally shied away from overseas markets, unlike Serco and G4S, which have businesses overseas, including in continental Europe, North America and Asia.

Parker, who took over from industry veteran Paul Pindar in March, said his overseas strategy would be "sensible" and there was no rush to win market share.

He was keen to stress that the Britain remained the company's key focus for outsourcing opportunities, pointing to Capita's bids on 1.2 billion pounds in contracts for Britain's Ministry of Justice probation services.

"We think there is still huge opportunity in the UK for outsourcing. It's estimated that the market is worth approximately 126 billion pounds per annum and less than 10 percent of that has been currently outsourced," he said.

Britain makes up more than 90 percent of Capita's revenue.

Analysts expect Capita to report revenue growth of 10 percent in its first half results on July 23, a level Parker said he was confident of meeting.

"We do believe we can maintain that (10 pct) and the reason why we're confident for the foreseeable future is because as we diversify, it just opens up more opportunities," he said.

Capita won 1.1 billion pounds ($1.88 billion) worth of contracts in the first quarter, and shares in the company have risen 270 percent over the past decade.

