(Repeats with no change to text)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, July 18 British outsourcing group Capita
is looking at opportunities in Germany as a first step
to expand beyond its home market.
Chief Executive Andy Parker said the company was considering
expanding a customer management business in Germany after
speaking with existing customers which have German parents such
as energy group RWE.
Parker said that he acquired the customer management
business in Munich last month to serve as a base for its initial
operations in the country.
"Germany is over twice the size of the UK. I think
outsourcing there is probably 10 years behind where it was in
the UK and therefore it's an interesting development for us,"
Parker told Reuters in a interview at his London office.
"We need to show that we are serious ... and we are prepared
to have some serious conversations," he said.
Parker said he would wait to see how the German business
performed before expanding into other regions such as northern
Europe.
Capita, one of the major outsourcing companies in Britain,
runs services ranging from the Ministry of Defence pension
scheme to police radio systems. It has benefited as central and
local government and private sector companies, facing tighter
budgets, have outsourced work to cut costs.
It has avoided the scandals over the private provision of
public services that have damaged rivals such as G4S and
Serco.
Capita this month won a six-year contract from the British
government to manage new electronic monitoring services. It took
over the responsibility for electronic monitoring services last
year, after an audit showed that G4S and Serco were found to
have overcharged the government for tagging criminals who were
either dead, in prison or had never been tagged.
The company has traditionally shied away from overseas
markets, unlike Serco and G4S, which have businesses overseas,
including in continental Europe, North America and Asia.
Parker, who took over from industry veteran Paul Pindar in
March, said his overseas strategy would be "sensible" and there
was no rush to win market share.
He was keen to stress that the Britain remained the
company's key focus for outsourcing opportunities, pointing to
Capita's bids on 1.2 billion pounds in contracts for Britain's
Ministry of Justice probation services.
"We think there is still huge opportunity in the UK for
outsourcing. It's estimated that the market is worth
approximately 126 billion pounds per annum and less than 10
percent of that has been currently outsourced," he said.
Britain makes up more than 90 percent of Capita's revenue.
Analysts expect Capita to report revenue growth of 10
percent in its first half results on July 23, a level Parker
said he was confident of meeting.
"We do believe we can maintain that (10 pct) and the reason
why we're confident for the foreseeable future is because as we
diversify, it just opens up more opportunities," he said.
Capita won 1.1 billion pounds ($1.88 billion) worth of
contracts in the first quarter, and shares in the company have
risen 270 percent over the past decade.
($1 = 0.5849 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)