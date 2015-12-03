Dec 3 Etihad Airways saw a dip in bookings for travel from Europe to the Middle East after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks and has stepped up vigilance for potential security threats, Chief Executive James Hogan said Thursday in an interview.

The comments reflect heightened travel concerns following the attacks claimed by Islamic State that killed 130. The Abu Dhabi-based airline has seen reservations rebound in the past week ahead of the peak travel period around Christmas and New Years, Hogan said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)