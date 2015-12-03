UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Dec 3 Etihad Airways saw a dip in bookings for travel from Europe to the Middle East after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks and has stepped up vigilance for potential security threats, Chief Executive James Hogan said Thursday in an interview.
The comments reflect heightened travel concerns following the attacks claimed by Islamic State that killed 130. The Abu Dhabi-based airline has seen reservations rebound in the past week ahead of the peak travel period around Christmas and New Years, Hogan said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.