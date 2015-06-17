(Updates with graphic and analyst quote)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, June 17 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
, one of the ten largest U.S. oil pipeline companies, is
considering opening an oil trading operation for the first time
to enter a business that generates hundreds of millions of
dollars a year for some of its rivals.
Magellan may hire traders and acquire other assets related
its existing pipeline and oil storage services, Chief Executive
Officer Michael Mears told Reuters, a move that could help it
take advantage of wide price gaps that have become a fixture of
the shale oil revolution.
Five years into the U.S. shale oil boom, pipeline companies
are finding few new projects to build and are seeking other
engines for growth. Two of Magellan's rivals, Enterprise Product
Partners and Plains All American, have been
trading oil for years, adding over $1 billion to their books
annually. Magellan mainly makes money by charging oil producers
fees to use its more than 10,000 miles of liquids pipeline and
47 million barrels of storage.
Mears, 52, said that while the company is considering
trading oil, which often includes speculative or proprietary
trading, the company is first looking at supporting a service
that would buy barrels at the wellhead from producers, provide
logistics to get it to a long haul pipeline or to a delivery hub
in Cushing, Oklahoma, and then sell it in bulk. Traders would
manage the price risk.
"We're evaluating whether we want to add those pieces,"
Mears said. "We haven't been in trading and marketing, and we
don't have people buying at the wellhead. Not that those are
extremely difficult to put in place, but it hasn't been our core
focus."
In the past, Magellan declined to run its own trading
operation because that would compete with its own oil-drilling
customers, who often also trade. As a result, the company has
been handing off potential profits to traders making a large
margin off market inefficiencies.
Midstream companies generally own infrastructure including
rail, pipelines or storage that help upstream companies - like
oil producers - connect to downstream players - like refineries.
These companies are often shielded from market swings
because they own the infrastructure, and not the oil or gas that
passes through it. That also means they are shut out from
profits that could otherwise be gained on market bets. While
industry analysts say that midstreams should be among the most
profitable in the energy industry because of access to
infrastructure and understanding storage opportunities, they are
often the first squeezed because they don't own or sell the oil.
In December, Canadian operator TransCanada Corp
said it was looking to set up a crude oil trading desk to add
value to its North American pipeline network.
Canada's largest pipeline company, Enbridge Inc,
already trades through its subsidiary, Tidal Energy Marketing.
Magellan's move may cause some anxiety among existing
customers already complaining about growing market competition.
"It doesn't mean we can't do it (trade) in a way that's not
threatening to our customers in the future," Mears said.
FEWER OPPORTUNITIES
Oil trading is an attractive option for pipeline companies
that have few opportunities to expand in their traditional
business. In the past 12 months alone, U.S. operators have
started up more than 2 million barrels of new pipeline capacity,
including the 600,000 barrel per day Flanagan South pipeline and
the 450,000 bpd Seaway Twin. All together, these new lines have
helped alleviate major bottlenecks for getting crude to market.
That has sated shippers' needs, making building new pipelines
less attractive.
For midstream companies facing "fewer" opportunities in
pipelines and oil processing as U.S. output growth slows, the
move is logical, said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at RBN Energy.
"You're in the asset already, you're already operating the
asset, so acting as an intermediary for parties looking for a
service makes sense," he said.
While these new projects have reduced the range of
opportunities, "it hasn't gone to zero," Mears said.
Now, the company is setting its sights on the Eaglebine
formation in Southeast Texas, an area still lacking proper
takeaway infrastructure.
That's one reason why Magellan is looking to expand its
300,000 bpd BridgeTex pipeline, which came online last fall, by
an additional 70,000 bpd. The pipeline transports oil from the
Permian Basin to East Houston, going through the Eaglebine, and
Mears said that while the company is still in negotiations, he
feels "pretty good" about it.
Still, the seven-month price rout that slashed global prices
by nearly 60 percent last year made some shippers more hesitant
to sign off on new projects, Mears said.
"During this time of $50-$60 crude, producers who typically
make commitments are less likely to do that. It's delaying some
opportunities," he said.
