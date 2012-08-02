BRIEF-Banco BPM says ECB set capital requirement at 8.15 pct
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
MILAN Aug 2 Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Thursday it posted a first-half net profit of 401 million euros, up 37.5 percent from a year earlier, thanks to trading gains in the capital markets division.
Net profit in the second quarter alone stood at 165.7 million euros, compared with 235 million euros in the first three months of the year when the bank had benefitted from very strong gains in the trading of government bonds.
In the first quarter, Banca IMI accounted for about a quarter of Intesa's net profit. Intesa releases its results on Friday. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme
* Net assets stand at C$85 billion at end 2016 (Recasts, adds comment from CFO)