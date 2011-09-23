(Adds details)

By Adrian Krajewski and Victoria Howley

WARSAW/LONDON, Sept 23 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is interested in buying Bank Millennium , the Polish arm of Portuguese lender Millennium bcp , joining at least three other potential bidders, sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Intesa Sanpaolo is definitely interested," one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

An Intesa spokeswoman declined to comment.

Millennium said this week that three banks have expressed written interest in its Polish arm, with several others also expressing verbal interest.

On Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported French bank BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders, PKO and Pekao , had placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium, lifting its shares.

Pekao is controlled by Intesa's larger local rival, UniCredit , one of the biggest foreign players in emerging European markets.

Millennium bcp, whose 65.5 percent stake in Bank Millennium is worth $1.1 billion, has been under pressure to shore up its capital ratios even though it passed the European Union's financial stress tests in July.

Also in July, Millennium bcp said it would evaluate opportunities to sell its Polish unit, which it no longer considered a core operation.

Spain's top lender, Santander and Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank , have been mentioned as potential bidders for Bank Millennium or smaller rival Kredyt Bank , put up for sale by Belgian group KBC .