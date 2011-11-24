TURIN Nov 24 The supervisory board of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, approved on Thursday the appointment of Allianz board member Enrico Cucchiani as the new chief executive, a source close to the bank's shareholders said.

Under Intesa's bylaws, the bank's management board must now ratify the appointment.

Cucchiani, 61, will succeed to Corrado Passera, who left Intesa last week to join Italy's new government as industry minister.

(Reporting By Gianni Montani)