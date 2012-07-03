MILAN, July 3 Intesa Sanpaolo said on
Tuesday demand for its new unsecured 2015 bond, the first issued
from a bank in the euro zone periphery since funding markets for
Italian and Spanish lenders shut at end-March, topped 2 billion
euros ($2.52 billion).
That was twice the amount targeted, and Intesa said 70
percent of the orders came from foreign institutional investors.
Italy's biggest retail bank priced the bond at 410 basis
points over mid-swaps, a higher level than the 355 basis points
it paid to issue a five-year bond back in February. The coupon
was set at 4.875 percent.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)