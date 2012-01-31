LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo has mandated Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to lead manage its first euro benchmark senior unsecured public deal in over eight months, one of the leads on the issue said.

The trade is expected to be priced today and initial price guidance has been set at 300bp area over mid-swaps which is around 50bp back of the issuer's outstanding curve.

Intesa last came to the bond market in May last year when it priced a EUR800m 2.5-year fixed rate issue at 110bp over swaps. The bank also raised EUR2bn in May, but this time through a three-year FRN issue. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Natalie Harrison)