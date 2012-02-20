MILAN Feb 20 Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday its first-quarter net income will benefit by 180 million euros from the completion of a buyback on subordinated notes.

The buyback of 1.22 billion euros of its bonds will add about 6 basis points to its core Tier 1 ratio, the bank said.

The operation follows similar buybacks from UniCredit and Banco Popolare as Italian banks move to boost their core capital.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)