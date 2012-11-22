MILAN Nov 22 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said that 83 percent of the demand for the 1.25 billion euro benchmark bond it launched on Thursday came from foreign institutional investors.

The 10-year issue was more than four times subscribed, it said in a statement.

Around 75 percent of the 7 billion euros in bonds placed by the bank in the first ten months of the year was subscribed by foreign investors, the bank said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)