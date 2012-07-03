LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo, rated A3/BBB+/A-,
has tightened guidance on a EUR1bn three-year senior unsecured
bond to mid-swaps plus 410-415bp after drawing demand in excess
of EUR1.75bn, an official at one of the banks managing the deal
said.
The Italian lender mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi and
Credit Suisse to test investor appetite at initial levels of
420bp area over mid-swaps.
The deal will be the first to test market sentiment for
peripheral financial credits since last week's EU summit on the
eurozone sovereign crisis.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, IFR Markets; editing by Alex
Chambers)