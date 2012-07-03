* Intesa to raise EUR1bn, observers say +410bp a high price

* Lower risk banks also in mkt, bumper senior vol forecast

* Around EUR7bn expected this wk, highest since 2nd LTRO (Adds background, market comment)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo is set to price the first senior unsecured bank bond from the eurozone periphery since the escalation of the sovereign crisis shut the market for Spanish and Italians at the end of March.

The A2/BBB+/A- rated bank attracted more than EUR1.75bn of orders for a new EUR1bn three-year bond which will print later on Tuesday.

Market participants agreed that the transaction was a positive sign that investors were willing to take on Italian risk again, before adding that the funds are not coming cheap.

After initially testing demand at 420bp area over mid-swaps, the leads Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi and Credit Suisse refined the level to 410bp-415bp over.

Observing bankers estimated the new issue premium to be anything between 40bp and 70bp. However, the leads strongly rebutted the wider end of estimations, saying that the premium was around 50bp at the initial level. With a pricing at the tight end, the premium paid by the borrower will be around 40bp.

At 410bp, the level paid by Intesa will be higher than the 355bp it paid at five-years back in February. Santander was the last peripheral bank to dip its toes in the senior market in March when it issued a EUR1bn 5-year at 250bp over mid-swaps.

NOT CHEAP

"It's not cheap for Intesa," said a banker. "I guess they want to send a message that they are able to raise senior funding but this message it not coming cheap. I wonder why they pushed it out at that level."

Another agreed with this view, saying the pricing was "incredible".

However, the leads said the new issue premium paid by Intesa was not far off what Danske paid for three-year money on Monday. "Hopefully the trade will give the market some confidence and show that there is appetite for risk and that investors are confident they will get their money back," a banker on the deal said.

"The success of the trade is an endorsement of Intesa as a long-term player in the European banking space."

At the last update, there were over 175 accounts in the book.

Other issuers are making the most of the strong tone to bring senior bonds before the market shuts again.

ING GOES SHORT

ING Bank set the final terms for its shortest deal of the year in line with the 125bp area guidance over mid-swaps. The Dutch bank will price a new EUR1.5bn three-year via BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and ING later on on Tuesday after attracting in excess of EUR1.7bn of demand.

Meanwhile, Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will price its second senior unsecured transaction of the year, a new five-year via DZ Bank, HSBC, RBI and UBS.

At the latest update, the trade had attracted EUR1bn of orders from more than 150 investors, allowing the leads to revise guidance tighter to 165bp-170bp, from an initial mid-swaps plus 175bp area.

Unlike Intesa which has unsurprisingly seen funding levels worsen over recent weeks because of the sovereign crisis, RBI has seen its levels improve. The issuer priced a three-year at the end of February at 175bp over mid-swaps.

While the week is far from over, European bank senior supply will likely be in excess of EUR7bn, making it the busiest week since the ECB's second LTRO (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)