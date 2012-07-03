MILAN, July 3 British and Irish investors were
the main foreign buyers of Intesa Sanpaolo's new 2015
unsecured bond, followed by German, Austrian and French
investors, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.
Seventy-one percent of the orders for the bond, the first to
be issued by a bank in the euro zone periphery since Italian and
Spanish lenders were shut out of funding markets at the end of
March, came from non-Italian European investors.
The bond, offered to international institutional investors
and financial institutions, was not aimed at the U.S. and Asian
markets, the source said.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)