CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 The chief executive of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday the lender would continue to buy Italian government bonds to support the economy.

"The bank has done its part for Italy, buying Italian bonds. We will continue to do so. I don't see changes in our investment policy after the European Central Bank's announcement," Enrico Cucchiani told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)