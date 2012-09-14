UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, Sept 14 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has confirmed plans to merge or close nearly a fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, Italian trade unions said in a joint statement on Friday.
Unions said Intesa's executives confirmed at a meeting with labour groups plans to cut 1,000 branches - more than double the 400 branches expected to be eliminated by the bank's 2011-13 business plan.
A union source told Reuters that 1,000 jobs were at risk because of the branch closures and a wider reorganisation of the bank's structure.
The bank, which has an Italian network of 5,600 branches, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
