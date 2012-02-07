MILAN Feb 7 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in carrying out any more bond buybacks, the bank's Chief Executive said on Tuesday.

"I think (yesterday's) operation has satisfied our interest," Enrico Cucchiani told reporters when asked if the bank planned more bond buybacks.

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it was offering to buy back tier 1 securities with a face value of 3.75 billion euros.

Other Italian banks, including UniCredit and Banco Popolare, have launched bond buybacks to boost their core capital, helped by a Bank of Italy decision last week to ease the rules.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)