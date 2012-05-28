BRIEF-Emira Property Fund reports dividend for 6 months to Dec. 31
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
MILAN May 28 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is targeting a capital adequacy ratio exceeding European Banking Authority requirements and aims to keep its dividend at least in line with 2011, Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani said on Monday.
"Barring unforeseeable events we can commit to pay a dividend at least in line with 2011. We also confirm a Core Tier 1 above EBA levels, he said at the annual shareholder meeting.
Cucchiani also cautioned about making forecasts on future results by saying 2012 full-year net profit cannot be calculated by simply multiplying first-quarter net profit of 804 million euros by four. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
* Says enters into strategic partnership with UK-based servicing company Mount Street
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)