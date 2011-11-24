TURIN Nov 24 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, named Enrico Cucchiani, a top manager at German insurer Allianz, as its new chief executive, officials said on Thursday.

The chairman of Intesa's management board, Andrea Beltratti, told reporters Cucchiani's appointment had been approved.

Earlier, a source close to the bank's shareholders had told Reuters the supervisory board had indicated Cucchiani as its candidate for the job.

(Reporting by Gianni Montani)