MILAN Nov 3 The chief executive of Italy's
largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday
the latest buffer requirements by the European Banking Authority
penalised Italian and spanish banks compared to their northern
European peers.
The latest EBA test that found a 106 billion euro funding
shortfall for European banks including 14.8 billion euros for
Italian banks penalises Italy and Spain over the north of
Europe, Corrado Passera said on the sidelines of an event.
"I found it rather unwise to run an exercise of impairments
on public debt in the eurozone because it's a message that is
incoherent with what Europe is saying, which is that apart from
the Greek problem there won't be problems in other countries,"
Passera added.
(Reporting by Gianlucca Semeraro)