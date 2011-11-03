MILAN Nov 3 The chief executive of Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday the latest buffer requirements by the European Banking Authority penalised Italian and spanish banks compared to their northern European peers.

The latest EBA test that found a 106 billion euro funding shortfall for European banks including 14.8 billion euros for Italian banks penalises Italy and Spain over the north of Europe, Corrado Passera said on the sidelines of an event.

"I found it rather unwise to run an exercise of impairments on public debt in the eurozone because it's a message that is incoherent with what Europe is saying, which is that apart from the Greek problem there won't be problems in other countries," Passera added. (Reporting by Gianlucca Semeraro)