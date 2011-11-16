* Passera leaves bank to take minister job
* Deputy CEO Morelli takes up CEO powers
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 16 Intesa Sanpaolo has
handed deputy chief executive Marco Morelli the powers of CEO
after Corrado Passera left the position following his
appointment as economic development minister in Italy's new
government.
"Managing Director and CEO Corrado Passera has left the Group
to serve as Minister of Economic Development, Infrastructure and
Transport," Intesa said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mario Monti formed a new technocrat government in Italy on
Wednesday to tackle a major debt crisis threatening the entire
euro zone.
The 56-year Passera -- who started out at influential
consultancy firm McKinsey which also spawned former UniCredit
CEO Alessandro Profumo -- is seen as the man who turned round
Banca Intesa, helping mastermind the merger with Turin's
Sanpaolo IMI in 2007 to form Italy's biggest retail bank.
"Passera was a one-man show but, unlike Profumo, he did
succeed in surrounding himself by good managers," said one
banking analyst, who asked for anonymity.
The analyst said one blemish on Passera's term as CEO was
that he had distributed a lot of dividends which served to
weaken the bank's capital base.
Intesa was forced to carry out a 5-billion euro capital
increase earlier this year to bolster its capital ratios.
But in his new role as minister Passera will find it easy to
talk to the former financiers now running influential monetary
bodies such as Mario Draghi who a few weeks ago took over as
President of the European Central Bank.
The financial world is expected to dominate much of Monti's
time as he tries to reign in Italy's profligate spending and
tackle a major debt crisis threatening the entire euro zone.
TEAM BUILDER
Morelli, born in 1961, has considerable banking experience
having previously held management positions at Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena and J.P. Morgan, as well as
experience at UBS.
"Morelli knows a lot about the group, he's young and is
market friendly, more than Passera was," said one banking
analyst who knows Morelli since his time at Monte Paschi.
In its statement Intesa Sanpaolo said handing the CEO powers
to Morelli was in accordance with the bank's bylaws but did not
say how long Morelli's mandate would last.
"He's really competent, delivers on promises, and is a great
team builder," said a banker who used to work with Morelli.
Shares in the bank were little changed by the news of
Passera's departure, closing up 0.66 percent.
