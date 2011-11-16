* Passera leaves bank to take minister job

* Deputy CEO Morelli takes up CEO powers (Recasts lead, adds comments, background)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 16 Intesa Sanpaolo has handed deputy chief executive Marco Morelli the powers of CEO after Corrado Passera left the position following his appointment as economic development minister in Italy's new government.

"Managing Director and CEO Corrado Passera has left the Group to serve as Minister of Economic Development, Infrastructure and Transport," Intesa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mario Monti formed a new technocrat government in Italy on Wednesday to tackle a major debt crisis threatening the entire euro zone.

The 56-year Passera -- who started out at influential consultancy firm McKinsey which also spawned former UniCredit CEO Alessandro Profumo -- is seen as the man who turned round Banca Intesa, helping mastermind the merger with Turin's Sanpaolo IMI in 2007 to form Italy's biggest retail bank.

"Passera was a one-man show but, unlike Profumo, he did succeed in surrounding himself by good managers," said one banking analyst, who asked for anonymity.

The analyst said one blemish on Passera's term as CEO was that he had distributed a lot of dividends which served to weaken the bank's capital base.

Intesa was forced to carry out a 5-billion euro capital increase earlier this year to bolster its capital ratios.

But in his new role as minister Passera will find it easy to talk to the former financiers now running influential monetary bodies such as Mario Draghi who a few weeks ago took over as President of the European Central Bank.

The financial world is expected to dominate much of Monti's time as he tries to reign in Italy's profligate spending and tackle a major debt crisis threatening the entire euro zone.

TEAM BUILDER

Morelli, born in 1961, has considerable banking experience having previously held management positions at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and J.P. Morgan, as well as experience at UBS.

"Morelli knows a lot about the group, he's young and is market friendly, more than Passera was," said one banking analyst who knows Morelli since his time at Monte Paschi.

In its statement Intesa Sanpaolo said handing the CEO powers to Morelli was in accordance with the bank's bylaws but did not say how long Morelli's mandate would last.

"He's really competent, delivers on promises, and is a great team builder," said a banker who used to work with Morelli.

Shares in the bank were little changed by the news of Passera's departure, closing up 0.66 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jon Loades-Carter)