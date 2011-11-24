* Board chairman says Cucchiani will help Intesa intl growth

* Cucchiani takes helm at difficult time for Italian banks

* Board chairman says no row with shareholders over new CEO (Adds details, board chairman)

By Gianni Montani and Gianluca Semeraro

TURIN/MILAN, Nov 24 Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday picked a top manager at insurance group Allianz as its new chief executive to steer Italy's biggest retail bank through a worsening sovereign debt crisis that has reduced its access to funding.

Enrico Cucchiani, a member of Allianz's management board and head of its Italian unit, succeeds Corrado Passera, who left the bank last week to join Italy's new government.

He takes the helm of Intesa at a critical juncture for Italy's lenders, which have borne the brunt of a market sell-off since July as the euro zone debt crisis has spread to Italy.

Analysts said the bank, which holds 63.4 billion euros of Italian government bonds, could not afford a prolonged hiatus at the top at such a turbulent time. Intesa said Cucchiani would start his new job on Dec. 22.

The influential chairman of Intesa's supervisory board, Giovanni Bazoli, said the quick appointment showed that the bank was solid and that Cucchiani was chosen "also with an eye to international expansion."

Cucchiani, 61, has spent the past 15 years working at Italian units of German insurer Allianz, where he was a member of the management board and responsible for much of western Europe, Africa and Latin America.

He also sits on the board of Intesa's domestic rival UniCredit, a post that he will now have to resign from. When UniCredit's former chief executive Alessandro Profumo was ousted last year Cucchiani was tipped as a possible replacement.

"He is a figure of international standing, and this could mean less of a domestic focus and more international exposure for Intesa," said banking analyst Fabrizio Bernardi of Fidentiis Equities, although he noted that Intesa's first priority would be to try to protect its operations from the euro zone crisis.

Around 80 percent of operating profits at the bank, created through the 2007 merger of Milan's Banca Intesa and Turin's Sanpaolo IMI, come from Italy.

Prior to his long career in the insurance sector, Cucchiani worked at McKinsey as a banking specialist, was a general manager at luxury fashion group Gucci, and also served as an adviser to Merrill Lynch and Chase Manhattan Bank.

FUNDING FREEZE

Cucchiani appeared to have won the backing of Intesa's shareholder foundations, which together own a 25 percent stake and had initially favoured an internal candidate.

Bazoli, who according to sources close to the matter wanted an outsider, said the appointment won unanimous backing. Italian media reported that the chief executive of Vodafone, Vittorio Colao, and the director general of Italy's Treasury Vittorio Grilli, had also been approached for the job.

Intesa is the only one among Italy's top five banks that does not have a capital shortfall to meet the tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority last month to cushion the regions' lenders from the sovereign debt crisis.

However, analysts say that its reliance on the Italian market make the bank vulnerable to the deteriorating economic outlook in the euro zone's third largest economy.

Like rival UniCredit, its shares have been hammered since the summer, and it has suffered from a funding freeze that has shut Italian lenders out of the wholesale debt market and forced them to turn to the European Central Bank for borrowing.

Corporate and institutional deposits have also fallen during the third quarter, although Intesa still benefits from a strong retail network that has partially helped it offset higher funding costs.

Its stock, which has lost 42 percent since the start of the year, cutting the bank's market capitalisation to just over 18 billion euros, closed up 1.5 percent at 1.1 euros, in line with a broader market rise. (Additional Reporting and Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Helen Massy-Beresford)