UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Cathay Fin in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
MILAN, Sept 29 Intesa Sanpaolo has called a snap meeting of its two boards on Sunday evening to discuss the possible ousting of Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani, two sources close to the situation said on Sunday.
Cucchiani, at the helm of Intesa since late 2011, has clashed with the chairman of the supervisory board and key shareholders, several sources with knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.
"The dice is cast," one of the sources said.
The second source confirmed the meeting of the management and supervisory boards had been called to discuss the position of the CEO.
Several people familiar with the situation have said Cucchiani may be replaced by his deputy Carlo Messina. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and 'F1' to Bocom Leasing Development Hong Kong Company Limited (Bocom Leasing HK). The Outlook is Stable. Bocom Leasing HK is a wholly owned offshore subsidiary of Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (Bocom Leasing, A/Stable). Bocom Leasing holds the offshore subsidiary through its 100% controlled s
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KWG Property Holding Limited's (KWG) (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as KWG's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. China-based KWG's