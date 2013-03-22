MOVES-UBS, Deutsche Bank, ACR
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CERNOBBIO, March 22 Intesa Sanpaolo's CEO Enrico Cucchiani ruled out on Friday that the chairman of the bank's supervisory board, veteran banker Giovanni Bazoli, could step down.
Bazoli, 80, has been repeatedly criticised by outspoken Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, who said he hoped Bazoli would not be confirmed in his position by the bank's shareholders next month.
"It seems to me it is absolutely out of the question," Cucchiani told reporters when asked if Bazoli could step aside.
Two of the bank's leading foundation shareholders have filed their slate of candidates for the board with Bazoli's name at the top, indicating he is likely to be reappointed chairman.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th