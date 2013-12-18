MILAN Dec 18 Intesa Sanpaolo and Italy's Piedmont region have settled a dispute over derivatives contracts, in one of several Italian cases pitting local governments against banks over the sale of complex financial products.

The region said in a statement on Wednesday the two derivatives contracts were related to bonds issued in 2006. It gave no further details on the terms of the deal. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)