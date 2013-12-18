BRIEF-Shimao Property says group's contracted sales for Feb was RMB5.23 bln
* In February 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.23 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 18 Intesa Sanpaolo and Italy's Piedmont region have settled a dispute over derivatives contracts, in one of several Italian cases pitting local governments against banks over the sale of complex financial products.
The region said in a statement on Wednesday the two derivatives contracts were related to bonds issued in 2006. It gave no further details on the terms of the deal. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)
OSLO, March 7 Norway's domestic state pension fund Folketrygdfondet said its 2016 return increased to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent in 2015, increasing the market value to 212.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.12 billion).
* Feb revenue of co RMB 367.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: