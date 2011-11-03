(Recasts adding new comments on dividend)

MILAN Nov 3 Two large shareholders in Intesa Sanpaolo struck a reassuring note on Thursday on the ability of Italy's largest retail bank to continue to pay dividends as pressure mounts on European lenders to shore up their capital base.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has recommended banks cut dividends and bonuses to help find additional capital needed to help them better withstand losses on euro zone sovereign bonds and an economic downturn.

Intesa Sanpaolo, which raised 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in a capital increase earlier this year, has said it does not need further capital to meet EBA requirements.

The head of the Fondazione Cariplo banking foundation, which owns 4.7 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo, said he had been reassured by the bank's chief executive on future dividend payments.

"Let's wait, our chief executive has confirmed that he made adequate provisions," Giuseppe Guzzetti said on the sidelines of an event when asked if Intesa would be forced to curtail its dividend payments.

Speaking to journalists at a separate event, the president of Intesa's shareholder foundation Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo (Cariparo) said he was confident on the payment of a dividend on 2011 results.

"On 2011 dividends, to be paid next year, we feel serene," Antonio Finotti said.

Cariparo owns 4.2 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo, according to Italian market regulator Consob. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)