MILAN Nov 3 Two large shareholders in Intesa
Sanpaolo struck a reassuring note on Thursday on the
ability of Italy's largest retail bank to continue to pay
dividends as pressure mounts on European lenders to shore up
their capital base.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has recommended banks
cut dividends and bonuses to help find additional capital needed
to help them better withstand losses on euro zone sovereign
bonds and an economic downturn.
Intesa Sanpaolo, which raised 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion)
in a capital increase earlier this year, has said it does not
need further capital to meet EBA requirements.
The head of the Fondazione Cariplo banking foundation, which
owns 4.7 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo, said he had been reassured
by the bank's chief executive on future dividend payments.
"Let's wait, our chief executive has confirmed that he made
adequate provisions," Giuseppe Guzzetti said on the sidelines of
an event when asked if Intesa would be forced to curtail its
dividend payments.
Speaking to journalists at a separate event, the president
of Intesa's shareholder foundation Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio
di Padova e Rovigo (Cariparo) said he was confident on the
payment of a dividend on 2011 results.
"On 2011 dividends, to be paid next year, we feel serene,"
Antonio Finotti said.
Cariparo owns 4.2 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo, according to
Italian market regulator Consob.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
