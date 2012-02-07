MILAN Feb 7 Part of the European Central Bank's three-year funds raised by Italian banks in December will likely be used to buy Italian government debt, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Enrico Cucchiani said. on Tuesday

"Part of the ECB funds will be used to issue credit, as established by the European Banking Authority, and part will likely go to buy government bonds," Cucchiani said during a presentation on Tuesday.

"The question must be asked to each bank," he added. "But as far as we are concerned we will try to do our part because we believe in Italy's government bonds."

More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped 116 billion euros of the 489 billion euro three-year loans the ECB offered in December. A similar operation will be held at the end of February.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)