MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it did not plan to take part in the reorganisation of utility Edison by buying an equity stake.

"The bank has no intention of considering the idea of taking part in the reorganisation of Edison by means of any capital intervention," the bank's spokesman said in an emailed comment.

Edison, Italy's No. 2 power producer, is jointly controlled by France's EDF and a series of Italian investors led by A2A .

Earlier this year the Italian government blocked a plan that would have given EDF full control of Edison in return for certain generation assets in an effort to keep Edison in Italian hands.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)