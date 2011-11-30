LONDON Nov 30 Banca IMI, the investment
bank arm of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired a
banker from Credit Suisse to head its energy advisory
business, a person familiar with the matter said.
Alfonso Zuloaga will start as Banca IMI's global head of
energy from January, based in London, the source said.
Zuloaga has been at Credit Suisse for 15 years, recently
leading its investment banking coverage in energy and
infrastructure in Spain and Portugal, which has included deals
with Endesa, Iberdrola and Repsol.
He was previously an equity analyst at Credit Suisse and
Barclays.
Intesa, Banca IMI and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Douwe Miedema)