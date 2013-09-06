BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, Sept 6 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it accepted subordinated notes with a principal value of 1.427 billion euros ($1.88 billion) as part of an exchange offer for new Tier 2 euro subordinated notes.
For a full statement please click here. ($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.