MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA could avoid tapping the wholesale funding market for the next two years if market conditions became particularly unfavourable, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.

The wholesale funding market is effectively shut for Italian lenders as the euro zone debt crisis engulfs the bloc's third-largest economy.

"We could ... do without turning to the wholesale market for the next couple of years, relying exclusively on retail funding through our network of branches," CEO Corrado Passera was quoted saying by la Repubblica Affari&Finanza.

The paper said the bank had to refinance 56 billion euros ($75.7 billion) coming due over the two-year period.

At the beginning of August Passera had said Intesa Sanpaolo had its wholesale funding covered through the end of next year.

"As of today we have raised medium- and long-term funds so as to cover almost entirely what comes due in 2011," Passera was quoted as saying.

At end-July the bank had completed 83 percent of its medium- and long-term funding.

Passera said the bank was looking to Poland, Turkey and the Czech Republic for possible external growth, adding Intesa could boost its presence in China through a consumer credit partnership.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday that Intesa was interested in buying Bank Millennium , the Polish arm of Portuguese lender Millennium bcp , joining at least three other potential bidders.

The paper said Intesa would report a net income of around 2.7 billion euros at the end of 2011, barring any surprises. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)