BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
MILAN, April 19 Institutional investors are now willing to restart funding after withdrawing late last year around 30 billion euros in financing to Intesa Sanpaolo , a top executive at the Italian bank said on Thursday.
Intesa Sanpaolo Director General Carlo Messina said lower rates or even fees on deposits with the European Central Bank could encourage interbank lending.
"Intesa saw a drop in funding from institutional investors of around 30 billion euros in the last few months of 2011," Messina told a business conference.
He said investors were now ready to return but at high costs.
Parking excess liquidity with the ECB had very little appeal in terms of returns, he said, adding lower rates on deposits, or even administrative fees, may be useful in prompting investors to put that liquidity to use with other banks. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini)
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.