MILAN, April 19 Institutional investors are now willing to restart funding after withdrawing late last year around 30 billion euros in financing to Intesa Sanpaolo , a top executive at the Italian bank said on Thursday.

Intesa Sanpaolo Director General Carlo Messina said lower rates or even fees on deposits with the European Central Bank could encourage interbank lending.

"Intesa saw a drop in funding from institutional investors of around 30 billion euros in the last few months of 2011," Messina told a business conference.

He said investors were now ready to return but at high costs.

Parking excess liquidity with the ECB had very little appeal in terms of returns, he said, adding lower rates on deposits, or even administrative fees, may be useful in prompting investors to put that liquidity to use with other banks. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini)