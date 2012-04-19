(Adds quotes, details)

MILAN, April 19 Lower rates on deposits with the European Central Bank could discourage banks from parking cash there and prod them to lend more to each other now that confidence is returning, a top executive at bank Intesa Sanpaolo said.

Director General Carlo Messina told a business conference on Thursday that Intesa had lost around 30 billion euros ($39.4 billion) in funding from international investors in the last few months of 2011, and used ECB funds to plug the hole.

Italian lenders were shut out of wholesale funding markets after the country took centre stage in the euro zone debt crisis last summer. They have also seen foreign deposits drop sharply.

"Institutional investors are now willing to return, though at costs which are still elevated," Messina said.

He added institutional investors may be prodded to restart funding if the ECB lowered the rate paid on deposits -- which at 0.25 percent for overnight deposits was already unappealing -- or introduced administrative fees on them.

Overnight deposits with the ECB increased to 777 billion euros immediately after a second three-year cash tender it held in February, and was at 757 billion euros on Wednesday.

The ECB has lent around 1 trillion euros in three-year funds -- at a cheap 1 percent rate -- to euro zone banks.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Wednesday the idea of bringing the ECB's deposit facility rate to zero was gaining strength and that a decision may come soon.

The paper also suggested the central bank was considering introducing fees on deposits as a disincentive for banks.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, was the first lender in the country to raise debt from institutional investors after the freeze brought by the debt crisis. In February it sold a five-year, 1-billion euro bond.

Intesa also took 36 billion euros in three-year funds from the ECB.

Messina said part of that money had been used to buy Italian government bonds with a maturity of shorter than three years, but did not give any figures.

($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini; Editing by David Hulmes)