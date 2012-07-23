MILAN, July 23 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
said it would set up a joint venture with Russia's
third-largest lender by assets Gazprombank to jointly invest up
to 300 million euros ($365 mln) in Italian and Russian companies
seeking international growth.
The accord was signed on Monday as Italy's premier Mario
Monti met with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Italian energy groups ENI and ENEL have
significant investments in Russia. On Monday, ENI signed an
exploration loan facility agreement with state-owned Russian oil
major Rosneft.
Intesa said in a statement that Antonio Fallico, chairman of
its Russian unit Zao Banca Intesa, would head the joint venture.
Gazprombank is 35.5 percent owned by Russian gas producer
Gazprom.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
