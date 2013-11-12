MILAN Nov 12 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said late on Monday it sold its 1.3 percent stake in top domestic insurer Generali to institutional investors via a book-building process for 16.60 euros per share.

Gross sales proceeds from the offering were 347.8 million euros, the bank said.

Banca IMI and UBS acted as joint bookrunner for the placement. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)