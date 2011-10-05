MILAN Oct 5 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo , has a liquidity and funding situation that allows it to overcome current market difficulties, the head of the bank's management board said on Wednesday.

Andrea Beltratti said that with a Core Tier 1 ratio above 10 percent the bank had no capitalisation problems after carrying out a capital increase of 5 billion euros earlier this year. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)