* Buyback on nominal amount of 3.75 bln euros

* Net capital gain up to 150 mln euro - analyst (Adds analyst estimate on core tier 1 boost)

MILAN Feb 6 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, said on Monday it was offering to buy back tier 1 securities with a face value of 3.75 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

The operation, which runs from Monday until Feb. 14, follows similar buybacks from UniCredit and Banco Popolare as Italian banks move to boost their core capital, helped by a Bank of Italy decision last week to ease the rules.

One analyst, who asked not be named, said Intesa could reap a net capital gain of up 150 million euros and boost its core tier 1 ratio, which at the end of September stood at 10.2 percent, by five basis points.

Intesa is the only leading Italian bank that, according to the European banking Authority, does not have a capital shortfall to plug. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Dan Lalor)